First nest of season is in Orange Beach

Share the Beach, Alabama’s sea turtle conservation program, reported on its facebook page on May 5 that the first nesting sea turtle of the season came ashore in Orange Beach and despite disorienting bright lights shining towards the beach, was able to return safely to the Gulf.

Visitors Rick & Michaeleen from Ohio called the Share the Beach hotline to report the sea turtle on the beach and, thanks to their quick call, a team of volunteers (pictured) was able to respond without delay.

“This determined momma turtle chose a good spot and did an amazing job covering her nest before heading back toward the Gulf,’’ Share the Beach posted. “Unfortunately, a bright light shining toward the beach caught her attention and caused her to become disoriented. Instead of making her way directly to the water, she zigzagged up and down the beach for hours, stopping often to rest. Thankfully, once the clouds finally parted and the moonlight reflected across the Gulf, she was able to find her way home. She even left us a heart shaped track on the way out.

“This is an important reminder that artificial lights on the beach can confuse nesting sea turtles and hatchlings. During nesting season, please keep beachfront lights off or turtle-friendly, close curtains, and avoid shining flashlights toward the beach or water.’’

More Share The Beach info: joinacf.org