First OBHS grads are “truly a very strong, unique class”

By John Mullen

When the Orange Beach High School class of 2022 that stepped forward to pick up diplomas on May 17 will be truly uniquely remembered in a number of ways.

“I call them the class of grit and endurance,” School Board Member Shannon Robinson said. “They are truly a very strong, unique class.”

Robinson not only is one of the first board members in the city’s new breakaway system, her daughter Anna Grace will be one of those walking with the first graduating class from the school.

“We’re very excited,” Robinson said. “It’s something that we’ve worked hard to achieve.”

Students in the first group were essentially the founding class of Orange Beach High School. In the first year, the school started with just a sophomore class and were put right in the middle of the split between Gulf Shores and Baldwin County in 2019. They will also be the one and only graduating class from OBHS still with the Baldwin County system. The next class will have another first, the first to graduate from the city system.

“That particular grade was the one grade that had the choice during the split to either stay with Gulf Shores or attend Orange Beach back when they were in the portables on the elementary school campus,” Robinson said. “At that time, the first year it was my daughter and several others and that class had roughly 20.”

During the time in the portable classrooms and were eventually sent home by COVID.

“The next year they finally got to move into the new school that they had been waiting on for a couple of years,” Robinson said. “Soon as school started, Sally hit so they were out of school for another few weeks.”

The last year has went relatively smoothly with no shutdowns or tropical events.

“This has pretty much been their first truly normal year,” Robinson said. “I’m proud of them.”

Another unique feature for this has come from photographer Shelley Patterson of C-Shelz Photography. She shot the photos and created the graphic at the top of this story and serves as photographer for the school’s sports teams as well.

“Shelley Patterson is simply amazing,” Interim Superintendent Robbie Smith said. “From day one she has loved our Makos and this senior class. We have trusted her to capture all the special moments and she has done so with creativity and love.”

Several events surrounded the end of their high school days including the Senior Walk at Orange Beach Elementary School.

“They wear their cap and gowns and just walk back through the halls while the rest of the elementary school lines the hallway,” Robinson said. “The pomp and circumstance through the elementary school. To a kindergartner, first grader, elementary school student a senior is practically famous. When you’re a big kid that’s a big deal.”

Pictured: The OBHS Class of 2022 followed graduation practice with a picnic hosted by senior parents and their Last Ride.