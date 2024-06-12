First of three Orange Beach Summer Full Moon Paddles is June 22

The City of Orange Beach is gearing up for another fun summer on the water with their popular Full Moon Paddles held at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Three events are planned. Each event features dinner on the grounds, supplied by an area restaurant and musical entertainment. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone heads out to paddle Wolf Bay. Dates to watch for: Saturday, June 22, Food from Alabama Coastal Catering; Sunday, July 21, Food from Tacky Jacks and entertainment by Rachel Lane; Sunday, August 18, Food from Alabama Coastal Catering and entertainment by Ben Lake.

Registration fee is $35 per person. Participants must bring their own kayak, PFD & white light. A limited number of kayaks are available for rent from the venue for an additional fee. Rental must be reserved in advance of the event. Everyone must be pre-registered before each event. Online registration is available at eventbrite.com. Printed registration forms will be available at orangebeachal.gov. Money raised will benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. For more information, call Wind & Water Learning Center Coordinator, Jackie McGonigal at 251-974-7245 or email jmcgonigal@orangebeachal.gov.