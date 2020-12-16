First Presbyterian of G.S. hosts Dec. 20 Longest Night

The ministry of the First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host its Longest Night Gathering in the church’s east parking lot on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Titled Those Who Are No Alone Dream, the gathering is a safe and sacred place to share anguish, plead with God to remember us, to pray for justice and restoration and hope against hope through doubt, tears and fears that, as it states in Samuel 2:10, “God will set things right all over the earth.’’

The church is located at 309 E 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. For