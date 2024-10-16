First Presbyterian of Gulf Shores & Magnolia United Methodist Hold Joint Service

On Sunday, September 29, First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores and Magnolia United Methodist Church held a joint worship service followed by a potluck in celebration of the one year anniversary of of sharing space and ministry.

“Last August, First Presbyterian reached out to the Magnolia to see if they might be interested in making it the home of their new church development.T hey enthusiastically accepted the invitation and we have been doing ministry alongside one another and together ever since,’’ said Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Pastor Chrisy Ennen. “This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential for future shared ministry in this community.

“In a time of great division in our world, even among religious institutions, it is wonderful for two churches from different denominations to be willing and able to share worship space, but it is an even greater gift, both for the churches and the community, when those two churches can partner together for the good of the church universal and the community in which they are located,’’ she added.

Beginning October 26 at 10 a.m., the two churches will begin Partners in Grace, a cancer-support group for those in the community with cancer and those caring for their loved ones with cancer.