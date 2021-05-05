First responder meet ‘n greeet part of Chamber’s May 14 Flicks on the Field

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting local residents to the Pensacola Greyhound Track (951 Dog Track Rd.) for the first annual First Responder Friday followed by Flicks on the Field on May 14. Bring the family to get up close and personal with our brave first responders and their amazing rescue and response equipment.

Families are encouraged to bring the camera and catch some great shots of your youngsters posed in or with the vehicles and officers. The Escambia County Sheriff will be cooking up hamburgers and hotdogs for attendees starting at 6 pm. The K-9 officers will show off their partners and the equestrian unit will be there with their horses. Coast Guard Auxiliary will have their new fast boat on display and Lillian Fire and Rescue will have all types of rescue vehicles present for photo opportunities. At 8 p.m., stay for Flicks on the Field free drive-in movie Max, the story of four legged military hero.

Guests can enjoy the movie from their vehicles or bring your blankets and lawn chairs to spread out on the grass under the stars. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. More info: VisitPerdido.com.