First responders unveil countywide Beach Safe campaign

The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach fire departments have unveiled a new county-wide beach safety campaign, coined Beach Safe.

Developed in partnership with the cities, the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept., Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (BCEMA), and Baldwin County 9-1-1, the campaign will present a united front to create awareness among both locals and visitors on topics including beach conditions, warning flag systems, rip current awareness and safe swimming practices.

“We’ve continued to work on our messaging,” said Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling. “But we are so blessed to have the support of all of these involved parties.”

“We’ve got to look at all things that are a threat to all of us,” said Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark Sealy. “Creating awareness about this program can save lives each and every day.”

More info: GulfShores.com or OrangeBeach.com.