First sea turtle nests reported on area beaches

Share The Beach sea turtle patrol volunteers recorded the first nest of the 2024 season on Pensacola Beach (May 17 – loggerhead) and Dauphin Island (May 7- Kemps Ridley). And Pleasure Island and Perdido Key volunteers have reported false crawls since the nesting season started on May 1.

June and July are the busiest nesting months on the Gulf Coast and many more nests are expected in the coming weeks.

If you encounter a nesting turtle, turn off all lights and retreat a safe distance away. Dead or injured sea turtles should be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert line at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).

Eggs incubate for around 60 days, after which hatchlings emerge under the cover of darkness and make their way to the Gulf of Mexico.

Loggerheads account for 90 percent of nests laid on Gulf Coast beaches. Other species include Greens and Leatherbacks.

For nesting females, white lights on the beach may deter them from nesting or cause them to abandon a nesting attemptm(known as a false crawl).

Furniture, tents and toys left on the beach overnight create obstacles for nesting turtles and can injure or trap them on the beach.

Pictured: Share The Beach founder Mike Reynolds with signs that the group displays at condos, beach access points and businesses.