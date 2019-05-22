First SummerTide drama camps starts June 4

SummerTide Theatre Camp returns to Gulf Shores for its annual three-week session! Campers work with the University of Alabama’s SummerTide Theatre group. and crew to learn elements of theatre such as story theatre, dance and music. There are no age restrictions for any of the camps, however, campers must be able to read and take direction. All camps run Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon. The first week of camp, June 4-8, is geared toward beginners and focuses on basic elements of theatre such as story theatre, dance and music.

The second week of camp, June 11-15, is for intermediate-level campers and will focus on monologues, simple scene work, improvisation and dance and music. No age restrictions, however all campers must be able to read.

The third week of camp, June 18-22, is for advanced students and includes work in commedia, scene work, creative writing, dance and music. No age restrictions, however all campers must be able to read.

To pre-register your child for the theatre camp, visit the South Baldwin Community Theatre website (sbct.org) or summertide.org/theatre-camp. On-site registration will also be available, based on availability, beginning at 8 a.m. on the Tuesday session of each week’s camp. For questions, messages may be left for the SBCT staff at (251) 968-6721.