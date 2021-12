Fish River Christmas Boat Parade is Dec. 18

The Annual Pirates of Fish River Christmas Boat Parade, postponed twice due to weather concerns, will hopefully be held on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the Hwy. 98 Weeks Bay Bridge. The parade will proceed up Fish River past the Hwy. 32 bridge before turning around. POFR is a Fish River based group of people who love to boat, socialize, and give back to their community.