Fish River Rats Reunion May 4 at LuLu’s

Leavins play first of restaurant’s 20th anniversary events

Calling all Fish River Rats. Come by LuLu’s on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. for a River Rat Reunion – LuLu’s 20th Anniversary Party. The Leavin Brothers will be playing live on the Crazy Sista Boat stage from 12-3 p.m. so pull up a chair and enjoy the show.

There will also be a $250 Gift Card Raffle, Giveaways, Birthday Cake and more.

LuLu’s is bringing back the Creola Blackened Grouper Sandwich with Fried Green Tomatoes from the original LuLu’s Sunset Grill Menu for this day only, get it while it lasts. And a nod to the old way of doing things, River Rats & Friends will get free L.A Caviar. Pictured: The Fairhope based Leavin Brothers provided the musical beat on the party barge that transported all that could be salvaged from LuLu’s old location under the Hwy. 98 bridge at Weeks Bay to its current location under the Hwy. 59 bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway 20 years ago. Led by brothers Charles Davis and Evans Davis, the band plays a style of music described as rockin’ country with sibling harmonies entrenched in “good clean fun.”