Fisherman bitten by shark at Fort Pickens

A fisherman was bitten on the leg after trying to remove a hook from a bull shark he caught while fishing near the jetties at Fort Pickens on Pensacola Beach around 6 p.m. on June 5.

The fisherman was taken to the hospital by life flight with non-life-threatening injuries, according to responders.

Shark encounters extremely rare in Northwest Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast, with a total of six confirmed attacks reported since 1882. Attacks are way more likely to occur on the Florida Atlantic Coast.

An attack was reported in August of 2025 when an 8-foot bull shark bit a 28-year-old man on his knee and thigh while he was spearfishing 20 miles offshore from the Pensacola Pass.

Escambia County’s most infamous shark attack happened on July 6, 2001, when 8-year-old Jessie Arbogast was mauled by a 7-foot bull shark off the beach at Fort Pickens. The attack, which made worldwide headlines, severed his right arm and seriously injured his leg, leaving him with permanent brain damage due to blood loss.

Three shark bites occurred on the same day in Walton County in June of 2024.

At Watersound Beach, a 45-year-old woman lost her lower arm. Four miles to the east, at Seacrest Beach, a shark attacked two Birmingham area teenage girls.

Fifteen-year-old Lulu Gribbin, of Alabama, lost her left hand and right leg, and that attack led to the the current Lulu’s Law in Alabama that alerts beachgoers about nearby shark attacks in real time.