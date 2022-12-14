Fisher’s Breakfast w. Santa Dec. 17, kids crafts Dec. 18-22

Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina will host a Christmas Brunch Buffet with Santa on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet includes a pancake decorating station and hot chocolate bar. Reservations are available by calling 251-981-7305.

Fishers will also host free children’s dockside workshops from 11 a.m. til 4 p.m. beginning with reindeer foodcraft on Dec. 18. Also scheduled are cookie decorating on Dec. 19, candycane reindeer craft on Dec. 20, ornament decorating on Dec. 21 and wreath decorating on Dec. 22. The restaurant is located at 27075 Marina Rd. in Orange Beach.