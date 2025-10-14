Fishing For Families Rodeo is Oct. 25-26 at Tacky Jacks G.S.

Veterans and first responders can fish for free during the 4th Annual Fishing for Families Fishing Rodeo on Oct. 25-26. Info: fishingchaos.com, reelzgood@ gmail.com or 251-423-5964.

The tourney weigh-in party is from 3-4 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores (240 E. 24th Av.) and includes awards, food, drink, door prizes & raffles. Boat, kayak, or land based anglers are invited and the entry fee is only $30. Cash prizes totaling $500 will be awarded for the top three slot redfish, speckled trout and flounder. Fishing starts from land or sea at 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, and the weigh station closes on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Fishing Chaos will be running weigh station stats.

Anglers will be encouraged to donate their catch to Morgan’s Chapel UMC Food Pantry, and there are more chances for prizes with every donated fish.

“Last year we had 63 anglers that donated 225 lbs. of fish that we cleaned and packaged to feed 72 families right here in Bon Secour, giving them some much needed protein,’’ said Robert Walker of Bon Secour Butchers, the tourney host.

Pictured: Bon Secour Butchers hosted its River View Turf It’s Fall Y’all Fishing Rodeo in September. Tourney winners included Steven Roberts, Chad Willard, Douglas Townsend, Jeremiah Kelly and Dusty Strange.