Fishing For Families Rodeo is Oct. 26-27 at Tacky Jacks

Veterans and first responders can fish for free during the 3rd Annual Fishing for Families Fishing Rodeo on Oct. 26-27. Info: fishingchaos.com, reelzgood@ gmail.com or 251-423-5964. The tourney weigh-in is from 2-4 p.m. and the party at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores (240 E. 24th Av.) also begins at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and includes awards, food, drink, door prizes & raffles. Boat, kayak, or land based anglers are invited and the entry fee is only $30. Cash prizes totaling $500 will be awarded for the top three slot redfish, speckled trout and flounder. Fishing starts from land or sea at 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, and the weigh station closes on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Fishing Chaos will be running weigh station stats. The award ceremony begins immediately after the scales close.

Anglers will be encouraged to donate their catch to Morgan’s Chapel UMC Food Pantry, and there are more chances for prizes with every donated fish. “Last year we had 121 lbs. of fish donated that we cleaned and were able to provide fish for 45 families in our community,’’ said Robert Walker of Bon Secour Butchers.