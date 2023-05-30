Fishing Fun 5/31/23

Late May produced some memorable catches for these folks: (clockwise from top left) Teresa Harris Matherne indeed showed that “Girls CAN fish!” when she landed this fine pompano on a calm day, during a NEAP tide, using a steel leader; Steve Herndon jigged up this fine three pound pompano while fishing from the Gulf State Park Pier;

Michael Brown recently introduced this fine speck to trout almondine; Johnny Speight caught this fine pompano while fishing with Jordan Gooding on a beach along the Fort Morgan peninsula; An afternoon casting from the seawall at Perdido Pass with a MirrOdine XL tied on a 7 foot medium heavy combo with 20 pound braided line turned into a tussle with this jack crevelle for Jeb-Alexander Bass Smith. (Below L to R) James Pemberton and Jordan Gooding teamed up to land this double limit of slot redfish from the Gulf State Park Pier; Frank Masiello’s recent trip from Georgia was this trophy-sized speckled trout; Daniel Williams’ made memories on his recent birthday morning while wadefishing the surf and landing this beautiful 27 inch speckled trout.