Fishing Fun

(Clockwise from top left) Terry Turner had a fine morning wadefishing to catch these flounder on a lure; Catching has been good for Branyon Clarke at the Gulf State Park Pier recently. Here he has two pompano, a black drum, and Speckled trout; Rylee Channell has been catching some nice fish from the Gulf State Park Pier recently. Here she hoists two nice Speckled trout; Michael Brown shows off a pompano limit caught from a beach on the Fort Morgan peninsula; Wayne, a regular fisherman on the Gulf State Park Pier caught this nice pompano recently. He and his service dog “Buddy” ate well that night!