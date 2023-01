Fishing Fun: (L to R) Drew Giles landed this sheepshead from one of the back bay creeks. (Photo courtesy of The Fever); Lee Chase caught and released this 10 pound sheepshead while fishing with her son, Captain Stephen Franklin. (Photo courtesy of Bama Saltwater); John Atchison landed this huge black drum from the Gulf State Park Pier recently using crab for bait. (Photo by Ellis “Cajun” Cattan).