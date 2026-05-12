Five May concerts in 10 days at Wharf Amphitheater

Tickets start at $32 (plus tax) and are currently on sale at Ticketmaster or the Wharf Box Office for the Willie Nelson Family Band concert at 7:30 p.m. at The Wharf Amphitheater on May 16. Lilly Meola will open.

Four other shows are scheduled at the Wharf over Memorial Weekend, and rising country star Zach Top also announced a second show at the Wharf, with Cole Goodwin opening both the June 12 & 13 shows. Visit ticketmaster.com or the Wharf box office for ticket info.

Nelson’s band will include sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, and longtime harmonica player Mickey Raphael. Fans should take the over on whether Willie will open his set with “Whiskey River” and that his song list will also include “On The Road Again,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” “Always on My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” and his legendary “Crazy.”

Going into his seventh decade of music relavance, the 93-year-old country singer-songwriter continues to tour and write new music. He has a new album, “Dream Chaser,” scheduled for release this month, and his 2025 album, “Oh What a Beautiful World,” paid homage to the songwriting of Rodney Crowell and underscores Nelson’s gift as a song stylist.