Fla. red snapper season open through July & fall weekends

The Florida Gulf Recreational red snapper season, the longest since Gulf states assumed management of its red snapper stock, opened on June 24 and continues through the end of July, with weekend reopenings Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, Nov. 11-13 (Veterans Day weekend) and Nov. 25-27 (weekend after Thanksgiving). The charter boat red snapepr season in federal waters opened on June 1. Last year, the Gulf recreational snapper season in Florida started on June 4.