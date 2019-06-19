Flavors of the South Showcase July 18 at Baldwin Coliseum

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center present the 2019 Flavors of the South Food and Wine Showcase at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale on July 18 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. The cost is $30 per ticket with tables seating eight available for $200. Tickets are available at the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and at the door. For more info, call (251) 947-2626. The Coliseum is located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale.