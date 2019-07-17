Flicks on The Field Family Movie July 19 on Dog Track Road

The next Flicks on the Field, a fun-filled free movie night at 951 Dog Track Rd. on the grounds of Pensacola Greyhound Track, is Friday, July 19. The movie, Captain Marvel, will start at 7:45 p.m. There will be concessions available, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch a movie under the stars, or enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Wind Creek Hospitalities, is presenting the monthly flicks. Sponsorships are available. For more info, call Emily at the Chamber at 850-492-4660 or call Sally Bowen at 850-554-2956.