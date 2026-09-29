Flora-Bama 2-Mile Paddle Dash is Oct. 3

The 4th Annual Flora-Bama Paddle Dash, a fun, family friendly paddle board event at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, will be held on Oct. 3 beginning at 7 a.m. The paddle board race is two miles in Ole River to the Ono Island Bridge and back to the Ole River Grill. The first 100 registered participants will receive a free t-shirt and drink cards (over 21). The top 3 male & top 3 female winners will receive a Flora-Bama gift card.

Participants are welcome after the race for grab & go breakfast at Ole River Grill. A personal flotation device is required for the event. Registration opens on Sept. 16. More info: florabama.com.