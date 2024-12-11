Flora-Bama Christmas potluck a local tradition

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, the Flora-Bama wants you to do it on the line with the FB family on Christmas Day for its annual Christmas potluck dinner! The turkey and ham will be provided by the ‘Bama, and patrons are asked to bring a covered dish to share because that’s what Christmas is all about.

The party starts at noon and the buffet line opens at 1 p.m. Of course, there will be live music on several stages all day.

“This is one of the most cherished events of the year for our guests and our staff. We remember the reason for the season and are blessed to be able to visit with our families and friends,’’ the ‘Bama recently posted.