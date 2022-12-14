Flora-Bama Christmas potluck starts at 1 p.m.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. The Flora-Bama wants you to eat, drink and be merry for its traditional Christmas potluck. Food is served beginning at 1 p.m. The turkey and ham will be provided by the Flora-Bama, and patrons are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share – because that’s what Christmas is all about!

The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Fl/AL line.