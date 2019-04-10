Flora-Bama Church offers three Easter Sunday experiences

For almost nine years, The Flora-Bama has been the place to be for church on Easter Sunday. Central Flora-Bama, a non-denominational Christian church, invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter. Last year thousands of people came out for the celebration on the sand. This year, the church will have the largest tent available in the Southeast set up on the sand behind the Flora-Bama Lounge to house the three experiences on offer: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise, then experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. where a carnival for kids from 1st to 5th grade will be available. They expect the attendance to exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets for the experiences. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK,” which means everyone is welcome just as they are. Can’t make it for Easter? Central Church Flora-Bama holds regular Sunday experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. every week except Mullet Toss weekend at the Flora-Bama.