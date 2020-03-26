Flora-Bama Church seeks help funding food pantry, community outreach

The Central Flora-Bama Church has opened a Hope For The Coast food pantry and is soliciting donations to meet the urgent needs of the community it serves. Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from the Harbor House, across the street from the Flora-Bama (The beige building with the Jet Ski on top). Food drop-offs can be made on Sundays and Wednedays from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Visit centralonline for donation options.

For more information regarding drop-off or pick-up of food items, text your name, email address, and question to 251-504-9696. Picture ID is required to receive food;

“As a church, let’s lead the way with overflowing generosity. Most of us can bless at least one family, but some of us are able to bless five, ten, twenty, a hundred, or even more. In addition to feeding families, your gift will help us care for the elderly, provide financial resources to many who find themselves without jobs or with reduced work hours, and help us close the gap created when many in the Central Family had to unexpectedly discontinue their regular giving to our ministry fund,’’ church administrators stated. “Now, more than ever is the time for those of us who can live generously to be more generous.’’