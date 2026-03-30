Flora-Bama Church will host three Easter services

Come-and-go Good Friday Communion 3 to 6 in beach tent

Worship on the Water-Flora-Bama, a non-denominational Christian church invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter at sunrise services on the beach inside the largest tent available in the sand behind the Flora-Bama at 6 a.m. There will also be identical scheduled services at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. (also held every week inside the bistro except Mullet Toss weekend).

In addition, there will be a come-and-go Good Friday communion service (April 3) from 3-6 p.m. on the Flora-Bama beach.

Attendance may exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK,” which means everyone is welcome just as they are.

There’s something special about starting your Sunday morning with the sound of waves in the background and the salt air all around you. At Flora-Bama’s Worship on the Water, church feels a little different — and that’s exactly the point during this morning of worship, fellowship, and encouragement. Whether you’re a local or visitor, or just spending the weekend at the beach, you’ll find a welcoming community ready to worship together.

Each service features live music, uplifting messages, and an atmosphere that’s casual, comfortable, and full of heart. Come as you are — flip flops are always welcome, and overflow seating in the Main Room with air conditioning, where the service is streamed live.