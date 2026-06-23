Flora-Bama earns yet another Best Beach Bar award

The Flora-Bama has added another national accolade to an already long list with the recent announcement that it is a Top 10 USA TODAY Best Beach Bar. The institution on the state line placed second among voters behind only PigDog Beach Bar in Wildwood, NJ and Bungalow Bar in Rockaway Beach, NY.

The bistro has received national shout-outs from a long, long list of celebrities that include (of course) Kenny Chesney and Dan Rather. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins told talk show host Jon Stewart on air that she wants to get married there.

“What I love about the Flora-Bama is that you can be there on a Saturday night listening to some cover band. There are bras lining the walls and hanging from the