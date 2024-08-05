Flora-Bama goes back in time for Aug. 10’s Sandstock

Wear your favorite “hippie” attire and head to the Flora-Bama on Aug. 10 when the Lounge on the Line goes back in time in a tribute to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the “3-day festival of Love and Music” that would come to define the “hippie” generation. As the saying goes, “If you remember it, you were not really there.’’ Festivities begin at noon with all your favorite artists dressing up while performing renditions of their favorite songs made famous by greats from the 60’s.

Featured artists will include The Funky Lampshades, Burnt Peaches, Johnny Hayes, BAT, Mel Knapp, Chance Neal & Emma Zink, The Big Earl Show, Paxton Peay, Unfortunate Sons, Jesse Duncan and Brittany Bell. For more info, visit florabama.com or facebook. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line.