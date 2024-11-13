Flora-Bama hosts annual Thanksgiving Day potluck

The community is invited to join Flora-Bama Lounge friends and family for the Lounge on the Line’s annual Thanksgiving Day potluck beginning at noon with food service at 1 p.m. in the Flora-Bama Tent. Bring a covered dish and get all the turkey and ham your belly can stand for free or pay only $3 and enjoy a spectacular buffet.The Flora-Bama helps take the stress out of your holiday cooking. So throw those pans out and do it on the line at this wonderful feast. And, of course, just like during the other 364 days of the year, the Flora-Bama’s possible-probable musicians will be playing tunes all day and night.