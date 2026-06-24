Flora-Bama Mullet Toss Raises 40K For Non-Profits

Each year, the Flora-Bama donates $10 from every person tossing a fish at its Mullet Toss to organizations in Alabama and Florida. Key beneficiaries splitting around $40,000 this year included Community Drug & Alcohol Council (CDAC), Boys & Girls Clubs of Escambia County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Baldwin County, the Perdido Bay Youth Sports Assn. and local school education and prevention programs. Even the mullet are donated to Alligator Alley in Summerdale and The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores. Pictured: Juli Meyer, Jenifer Parnell and Pat McClellan from the Flora-Bama and Denise Manassa of CDAC. “I’ve always been strongly supportive of CDAC,’’ said McClellan, who is part of the ‘Bama ownership group. “They get little support from the County. We presented them a check for $6,000, but they sure could sue a lot more