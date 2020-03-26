Flora-Bama musicians streaming live from main room

By Fran Thompson

Flora-Bama Lounge & Package owner John McInnis once looked at me in that sincere, Opie Taylor way of his and said, “You know Fran, I just couldn’t imagine the Flora-Bama without live music.’’ And fellow owner Joe Gilchrist is considered the patron saint of songwriters in some circles.

Well, we are glad to report that the Flora-Bama musicians are playing on. And I bet I am not the only person listening to Mario Mena playing live right now (3:26 p.m. 3/20) from the main room stage on the Flora-Bama facebook page. And the sound is great.

The facebook post stated: “We wanted to start our LIVE #OnTheLine daily music sessions to spread some good out in the world, and to help raise money for all of our employees across the Flora-Bama properties who are currently without work in result of our businesses being shut down temporarily. If you like what you hear on our LIVE #OnTheLine music jam sessions, and you’d like to make a donation to help our efforts, then please let us extend our sincerest appreciation for anything you may feel inclined to donate monetarily. Donations can be sent to Flora-Bama’s Venmo – @flora-bama.’’

Logan Spicer, Jenna McClelland are among the other ‘Bama possible-probables who are participating.