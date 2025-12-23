Flora-Bama NYD Polar Bear Dip celebrates its 42nd year

At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent more than 1000 mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. Somewhere around 3,000 others will cheer them on. This is the 42nd year the Flora-Bama has hosted its dip, and an all day celebration with live music and football games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama. com or facebook. A traditional feast of black-eyed peas, cornbread, ham and a draft beer or soda pop will be offered to all dippers. Pictured: Yes, the dip is a costume party.