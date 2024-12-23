Flora-Bama NYE party includes food, bands, surprises all night

The Flora-Bama New Year’s Eve party will feature live music on all three stages, food, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast while you ring it in “On The Line.” Tickets (if still available) Are $80 and include a dinner buffet from 6-11 p.m., a champagne split, party favors and surprises all night long. The ‘Bama is located on the Gulf on the state line. Info: florabama.com.