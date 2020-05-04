Flora-Bama restaurants are back open

Musicians also back at work On The Line

Following the CDC guidance and executive order given by the Governor of Florida, the Flora-Bama properties will be partially opening back up today. Live music also returns at all three restaurants in the complex (schedule below).

The main bar at the legendary Lounge on the Line will remain closed, but the beachfront oyster bar and restaurant is open for dine in seating beginning at 11 a.m. daily. The Flora-Bama Gift shop opens at 9 a.m. daily. On the Ole River side of the complex, the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill will open are open to dine in customers beginning at 11 a.m. daily.

Flora-Bama Marine & Watersports is open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (For online booking, go to fishflorbama.com or call 251-980-5222). The Flora-Bama Liquor Store remains open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“America and the world will get through this crisis. Let’s all remain calm and help each other through it,’’ said Flora-Bama Marketing Director Jenifer Parnell. “It is only temporary, and we will soon be back to normal. Even with this great slowdown and sacrifice, Americans are still more blessed than anywhere on earth, so let’s remember that and we will emerge stronger than ever before. We love everyone.’’