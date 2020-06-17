Flora-Bama’s July 4 Freedom Run registration is already near capacity

The Flora-Bama wants to make its 1st Annual Freedom Run “scream America,’’ and the famed Lounge on the Line is taking extraordinary measures to do so. First of all, the race offers all the usual amenities from t-shirts to post race beer. But it is absolutely free to all, which is possibly unprecedented.

The race will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 8 a.m. And options include the 4-mile run/walk course or the 1-mile run Run/walk.

Since this is a patriotic event, participants should break out their best red, white and blue attire. Free registration is free and includes a race shirt (guaranteed to the first 500 registrants), patriotic shades & leis (while supplies last), and food & drink tickets to be redeemed post-race. All participants will receive a participant’s finisher medal once runners cross the finish line. The Top 10 male & Top 10 female runners will be awarded a $20 Flora-Bama gift card.

“Registration has been going crazy the past week,’’ said Flora-Bama marketing director Jennifer Parnell. “We are almost full with more than two weeks left before the race. Once the race is full there will be no more online registration or race day registration.’’