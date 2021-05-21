Florida’s recreatinal red snapper season is June 4-July 28

Florida’s Gulf red snapper recreational season is set to open June 4 and run through July 28, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

“This will be the longest summer season anglers will have since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

The season is open to those fishing for red snapper from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters and those fishing from charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

“Anglers across the state look forward to red snapper season each year,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “Our agency looks forward to providing 55 days of red snapper opportunities in Gulf state and federal waters.”

Those fishing for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com.