Florida’s red snapper season ended July 28, may re-open in fall

Florida’s Gulf red snapper recreational season ended on July 28, but there is a chance for a fall reopening if quota is available. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) added a fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico on three consecutive fall weekends in 2020. Those fishing for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com.