Flounder Oct. target species

Besides the shore fishing options already mentioned, flounder are a great target species from shore this month. Flounder love the type of sandbars we have have in place along the gulf beaches now. There they can wait in relative safety to ambush schools of small mullet or other baitfish which may swim by. Live bull minnows and ‘finger mullet’ are favored baits, but anglers like Matt Boyington may use live spot croakers or even pinfish as bait.

Flounder can also be caught on artificial lures. A white, ½ ounce Looney jig with a 3 inch long strip of stingray belly or cut mullet is a proven ‘old school’ artificial setup for flounder. And the New Penny colored Gulp shrimp on a ¼ to ½ ounce jig head is a great bait as well. Keep in mind Alabama changed the creel and size limit in 2019, and now has a closed season on flounder the entire month of November.