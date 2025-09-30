Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Flounder Pounder contest through Oct. at J&M Tackle

J&M Tackle in Orange Beach will host its First Annual Flounder Pounder Fishing Contest during October. Tickets are $25 each and include a t-shirt. Tickets are available at J&M.
The payout is 50/30/20 percent for the top three fish, and contestants must possess a valid fishing license for the area in which the fish is caught. Weigh-ins are from Monday thru Saturday from 6 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at J&M (25125 Canal Rd.). Tickets must be purchased at least 48 hours before weigh-in. More info: jmtackle.com or 251-981-5460.