Flounder & speckled trout fisheries look good



ACDNR Director Scott Bannon said the inshore species of speckled trout (spotted seatrout) and flounder seem to be in good shape after recreational creel limits were changed a couple of years ago. The speckled trout limit is six per angler per day with a slot limit of 15 to 22 inches with an allowance for one fish larger than 22 inches per day. The flounder limit is five per person per day with a 14-inch total length minimum.

“The public has been very supportive of the changes we made in the speckled trout and flounder regulations,” he said. “I have not heard one complaint. Those were very positive changes. We’re doing an assessment for southern flounder and spotted seatrout with the University of South Alabama this year. Hopefully by next summer we’ll have the results.

“I currently don’t see any needs for additional regulations. The trout population seems to be healthy, and flounder are recovering, but I want to see what the science tells me. Social media and the phone calls are giving me feedback that the flounder are doing well.