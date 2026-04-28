Fly Fishing Fest May 1-2 at Gulf State Park Learning Campus

The Gulf Coast Council of Fly Fishers International will present its 4th annual Gulf Coast Classic fly fishing festival May 1-2, 2026 at the Learning Campus of Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The event will be focused on activities and education in the form of fly tying, casting, various methods for catching species on the fly, fly fishing destinations, and conservation. Tickets are $10 per day. Info: ffigulfcoastcouncil.org/event

Among the activities: Seminars on fishing locations, tactics, and species; Exhibitors and vendors; Fly tying demonstrations; Conservation programs; Keynote speaker; Beginner fly casting instruction; Beginner fly tying instruction; Fly tying workshops; Casting workshops; Fishing Tournament; Raffles & silent auction.

Dr. Aaron Adams, director of Science and Conservation at the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, is the keynote speaker. In addition to being a fisheries scientist, Aaron is a renowned fly fisherman, having published multiple books on the topic.

The Mixed Bag Challenge is a fishing contest where size doesn’t matter, but diversity does, and it’s free with admission to the Classic.

Saturday evening’s Fly-Fishing Film Tour will feature short films of a variety of locations, species, topics with a focus on the joys of fishing with a conservation message.