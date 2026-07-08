Foley adding 1.25 miles of Hwy. 59 sidewalk

Construction is underway on the final segment of a nearly four-mile sidewalk network along Hwy. 59, marking another milestone in the City of Foley’s long-term commitment to improving connectivity, pedestrian safety and quality of life.

The project will complete the remaining 1.25-mile gap between Azalea Avenue and Pride Drive near Foley High School. Once finished, residents and visitors will have access to a continuous sidewalk stretching from Miflin Road (Baldwin County 20), south of Tanger Outlets, to Peachtree Avenue in north Foley.

The project represents years of planning, design work and coordination by the City of Foley. City staff have worked diligently to secure outside funding through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The grant covers 80 percent of construction costs, with the City providing the required local match.

“This project is the result of years of planning and persistence,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “Our staff has worked hard to pursue grant opportunities that allow us to maximize local tax dollars while continuing to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life for our residents. Completing this sidewalk network is another step toward creating a more connected Foley.”

Foley has provided between $3 million and $4 million in municipal funding for sidewalks since 2022 in addition to money received from grant programs, such as TAP.

The Alabama 59 corridor serves as one of the city’s primary transportation routes, connecting neighborhoods, schools, businesses and shopping destinations. Completing this final section creates safer and more convenient pedestrian access throughout one of Foley’s busiest corridors.