Foley approves 2026 budget that includes $65.5 million for capital projects

Foley’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a conservative plan that will continue to prepare the city for ongoing development. The budget will take effect at the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1 and is based on an estimated revenue of $71.9 million for the upcoming year. Cian Harrison, executive director of general government-administration, said the projection is a 1.9% increase over the adjusted budget for 2025.

“We’ve taken a conservative approach to forecasting, even as new businesses continue to come online and strengthen our long term outlook,” she said.

General Fund operational expenses are planned at $58 million. The total reflects inflation and the demand for services as Foley grows while maintaining the city’s quality of life, Harrison said.

The budget also includes $65.5 million for capital projects. More than half of that total, $33.3 million, will be supported by grant and bond funds and the rest will be paid through the General Fund.

“There are key initiatives that include the Aquatic Center, fire station improvements, drainage, road and sidewalk projects,” Harrison said.

Mayor Ralph Helllmich said capital projects have helped Foley meet the demand for services as the city’s population has increased.

“Over the past five years, we’ve been very aggressive in our budgets in order to address growth,” Hellmich said. “We have been spending large sums of money.”

In the last five years, the city spent about $108 million on capital projects.

The mayor said that many projects have been funded by impact fees charged to new developments and did not come from taxes charged to residents and businesses.

“A lot of these projects on infrastructure and in recreation are being paid for by the new people that are moving to Foley,” Hellmich said. “A lot of people wanted the impact fees. We have it and it is provided for some of these new facilities, land purchases, and volleyball complex, pickleball complex.”

City Council President Wayne Trawick said adding projects to the budget does not commit the city to spending the money in the upcoming year. The council can postpone or cancel projects if the city does not have the money to pay for the work.

On capital projects and capital purchases, the council must vote to approve the expenditures during the year even if the item is in the approved capital plan.

“It’s our way of keeping our finger on the trigger,” Trawick said. “If our revenues start going sideways or something, we can put those things back for another day or eliminate them if we need to. That way we can keep our budget balanced.”

The budget also includes 10 new staff positions. Hellmich said Foley has to hire more people as the city grows, but the budget does not add as many positions as in previous years.

“In the last two years, we added, on average, 20, 22, or even a few more, because we have to address growth,” Hellmich said. “You add more garbage trucks, more routes, you have to have more people.”

The budget also includes $4.9 million for capital equipment to cover fleet replacements, public safety vehicles, sanitation equipment and technology upgrades.

Harrison said the budget also allows the city to maintain a reserve in case money is needed for emergencies or other purposes.

The General Fund remains strong, with reserves projected to stay well above our self imposed minimum balance of 35% of operating expenses plus debt service investment project,” she said. “This ensures continued financial stability, even in uncertain economic conditions.”

Hellmich said. Foley is growing and the city will continue to keep up with the demand for services.

“It’s a really great place to live, and everybody’s figured that out,” he said.

Pictured: The new Foley Public Library is scheduled for completion in 2026. The new city budget includes $65.5 million for capital projects.