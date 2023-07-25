Foley approves $3.65 mil for Public Works campus

Foley City Council has approved the bid for the first portion of the new Public Works facility to be constructed at the intersection of Poplar St. and Section Ave. Ammons and Blackmon Construction submitted the lowest of three bids with a proposal of about $3.65 million.

The bid specifications call for the first phase of the project to be completed in 273 calendar days.

The approved bid includes an additional option to include more asphalting at a cost of $994,812. Bids received ranged from $3.65 million to about $5.75 million.

The project’s second phase, which will include additional construction, will go out for bid within six months. Dividing the project into two sections makes the work more practical and economical.

“By breaking it into these two portions, it made more sense and we were able to control costs,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

The estimated cost of the entire project is about $10.8 million.

Hellmich said the current Public Works facilities are too small for current needs. He said the new campus will provide more space for the department that will be needed as Foley continues to grow.

“It’s pretty crowded over there and I’m really excited from the standpoint of our maintenance facilities and our fueling stations,” he said. “We’ll have a lot more capability to be more resilient with the expanded fuel Island. We’ve wanted that to occur after the hurricane. It got to be pretty close on some fuel when the refineries were down.”

The current Public Works campus will continue to be used by other city departments.

City Administrator Mike Thompson said the new campus will provide more covered storage space for vehicles and other equipment.

“The amount of equipment that we have has grown dramatically as a city has,” Thompson said. “This is going to allow us to better protect investments that the council makes. I think that once we get this built, we’ll have everything under cover.”

The facility will be designed and built to meet the current and expected future needs of the city.

-30-