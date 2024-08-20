Foley approves sidewalk projects along Hickory & Cedar

Foley City Council has approved funding for the first phase of a project to extend sidewalks on Hickory St. and on Cedar St. to Fern Ave. Money for the new projects comes from $1 million approved for sidewalks by the Foley City Council in the current municipal budget.

The current project will extend sidewalks on Cedar Street from Melvin Roberts Park north to Fern Avenue. That phase of the project will improve connectivity between the park area and the neighborhoods to the north. The second phase of the project will continue sidewalk construction farther north along Cedar.

“This is the beginning,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “They currently have, under design for next year, to continue up Cedar Street to Peachtree. This is our northern connectivity project.”

The council also approved a project to connect two existing sidewalks on Hickory Street. Funded thru a federal TAP grant, the extension will link a sidewalk to the walkway near River Trace subdivision. The city is working on plans to add sidewalks on Alabama 59 and along Azalea Avenue to Pride Drive.