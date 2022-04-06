Foley Art Center hosts April 9 pop-up art & crafts show

The Foley Art Center will host a Pop- Up Local Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, April 9 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Rain date is April 16.

The alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic to provide safety to pedestrians. Vendors will be current members with the Foley Art Center, and the inside of the gallery will be open as well to shop from items from over 100 local artists. Visitors are encouraged to visit Downtown Foley, and dine, shop, and visit the city’s museums and attractions. The Foley Art Center is located at 211 N McKenzie St. (Hwy 59). For more info, email foleyartcenter@gmail.com, call 251 943.4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com.