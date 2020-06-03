Foley Art Center hosts June 13 pop-up art show

The Foley Art Center will host a Pop Up Local Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, June 13 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and vendors will be social distancing. There will be a limited number of vendors who are current members with the Foley Art Center.

The inside of the Gallery will be opened as well to shop from items in the Gallery from over 100 local artists and craftsmen members. The alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic, to provide safety to pedestrians.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Downtown Foley, have dine, shop, and visit the museums which are open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Foley Art Center is located at 211 N McKenzie St (Hwu 59). For more info, email foleyartcenter@gmail.com, call 251 943.4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com