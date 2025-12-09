Foley Art Center Trim-A-Tree at Tanger through Dec. 23

Monday, December 8, 2025
The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree is open for business through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the Tanger Outlet Center Unit 230. For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com.
The annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event features wonderful creations by over 120 local artists & crafters. All vendors are juried members of the Foley Art Center.
Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments.